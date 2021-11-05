UPDATE 1-Russia says pandemic worsening in some regions as workplace shutdown nears end

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Recasts with comments from deputy PM)

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened in 10 Russian regions despite a week-long nationwide workplace shutdown designed to curb a surge in infections, a senior Russian official said on Friday.

At least five out of 85 regions have decided to extend the "non-working days", announced by President Vladimir Putin last month, into next week.

But most, including Moscow, will resume work next Monday, with some requiring shoppers or visitors to present a QR code on their mobile phones to prove they have been vaccinated or previously infected with the virus.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said the situation had deteriorated in 10 regions, including Tatarstan and Chuvashia east of Moscow, as well as the Tuva and Krasnoyarsk regions of Siberia, in the past week.

"To disrupt the spread of the virus, we need to increase vaccination and stop all attempts to forge (vaccination) documentation," Golikova said. Russia was quick to develop and launch its Sputnik V vaccine when the pandemic struck last year, but uptake has been slow, with many Russians distrustful of the authorities and nervous of taking it.

The government coronavirus task force said that collective immunity in the country stood at 48% as of Friday. That was a slight increase from 46.8% a week ago, just before the start of the workplace shutdown.

On Friday Russia reported 40,735 new COVID-19 cases and 1,192 deaths related to the virus, three shy of the record set on Thursday. The country has recorded more than 8.7 million infections since the start of the pandemic. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN rights body opens urgent session in wake of Sudan coup

    The U.N.’s top human rights body is holding an urgent session about Sudan on Friday after a military coup there nearly two weeks ago, with Britain, the United States, Germany and Norway leading a push to commission an expert to monitor the situation. The Human Rights Council debate is taking place while the United Nations still recognizes the ambassador from the deposed Sudanese government as the country’s official representative in Geneva, raising questions about how – or if – the military leadership in Khartoum will be represented during the session.

  • EU, UK seek new NIreland deal to stave off Brexit trade war

    The top negotiators of the European Union and recently departed Britain sought a belated renegotiated deal Friday on how trade in Northern Ireland should be dealt with amid signs that increasingly acrimonious relations could lead to a trade war. On top of the dispute on how to smooth the trade in goods in the UK's Northern Ireland, where the complicated Brexit deal has left the region also in the EU's single trading zone, both sides are fighting over symbolically important UK fishing licenses off France. Analysts say it would only be a small step from such a suspension to a full-blown trade war.

  • The Latest: Shipping firms seek technology to cut emissions

    Hundreds of environmental activists have gathered in a Glasgow park to call on governments at the nearby U.N. climate talks to step up their action against global warming. The protest was part of a series of demonstrations being staged around the world Friday and Saturday to coincide with the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 U.N. climate change conference in Scotland.

  • Canada’s Employment Engine Shifts Into Lower Gear

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s labor market continued to heal in October as retail businesses ramped up hiring back to pre-pandemic levels. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudThe economy added 31,20

  • U.S. Says No Plans to Reopen Consulates With Biden-Xi Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and China are not considering reopening shuttered consulates in each country, the White House said Friday, after a report that said the move was under consideration as part of an upcoming virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With

  • Lone French fisherman left adrift in UK-France fishing spat

    Soon-to-be father Hermann Outrequin felt optimistic in 2019 when he gave up his fishing company job of 16 years to go independent. Staring out across the cold English Channel from the Granville coastline into the pre-dawn darkness, Outrequin says he regrets that decision and worries for his future. Before Brexit, under EU rules French fishermen could fish deep inside British waters.

  • Restoring Mexico's mangroves can shield shores, store carbon

    When a rotten egg smell rises from the mangrove swamps of southeast Mexico, something is going well. While world leaders seek ways to stop the climate crisis at a United Nations conference in Scotland this month, one front in the battle to save the planet's mangroves is thousands of miles (kilometers) away on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Decades ago, mangroves lined these shores, but today there are only thin green bands of trees beside the sea, interrupted by urbanized areas and reddish segments killed by too much salt and by dead branches poking from the water.

  • Treatment and no jail time for Isaac Wright, photographer and veteran, who shot photos from top of ball park

    Army veteran and photographer Isaac Wright will be enrolled in a treatment program in lieu of conviction settling the six felony charges against him in Hamilton County.

  • U.S. Job Growth Quickens as Gain of 531,000 Outstrips Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudThe U.S. labor market got back on track last

  • Goldman says the bullish case remains intact for oil, as commodity bounces off worst session since October

    Oil prices were rebounding on Friday from a bruising session that saw OPEC+ push back against pressure from the Biden administration to pump more oil.

  • As winter looms, reports of starvation in North Korea

    North Korea's leader has compared the current situation to the terrible famine of the 1990s.

  • FBI releases declassified documents on Sept. 11 attacks

    The FBI released hundreds of pages of newly declassified documents Wednesday about its long effort to explore connections between the Saudi government and the Sept. 11 attacks, revealing the scope of a strenuous but ultimately fruitless investigation whose outcome many question to this day. Agents for years investigated support given to several of the hijackers upon their arrival in the U.S., focusing in particular on whether three Saudi nationals — including a Saudi Embassy official in Washington — had advance knowledge of the attacks. Ultimately, investigators found insufficient evidence to charge any of the three with illegally supporting the hijackers, according to an FBI memo from May that closed out the probe and was among the more than 700 pages released Wednesday.

  • Sen. Rand Paul calls for Anthony Fauci to resign in latest clash over origins of COVID-19

    Paul and Fauci sparred over whether the National Institutes of Health funded "gain-of-function" research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

  • Republican Winsome Sears Unloads on MSNBC’s Joy Reid: ‘Get Your Facts Straight’

    Virginia's newly-elected lieutenant governor made history Tuesday night

  • Ted Cruz Gets Fact-Checked To His Face On Fox News Over 'Domestic Terrorist' Lie

    The Texas senator then tweeted a clip from his interview containing his false claim about Merrick Garland, but not the fact-check that followed.

  • Conservative Pundit Reveals ‘Pretty Darn Simple’ Reason For Glenn Youngkin Victory

    CNN's S.E. Cupp explained how Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe "pissed off the wrong voters."

  • ACLU busts Biden's narrative on payments to illegals

    The American Civil Liberties Union countered President Biden's claim that his administration is not considering payments of up to $450,000 to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families under the previous administration.

  • ‘F--- off and die.’ Polsky receives another death threat, asks DeSantis to intervene

    “F--- off and die.”

  • Judge sharply questions Trump effort to block records from Jan. 6 investigators

    The judge’s comments suggest she’s likely to rule against the former president’s effort to stop the National Archives from furnishing the records to Congress.

  • Desperate, Deranged DeSantis Devolves Into Dumb Troll

    Paul Hennessy/GettyAt this point, I almost don’t know whether to view Ron DeSantis with contempt—or pity.On the one hand, he is a terrible governor who is failing his leadership course with flying colors. Driven only by politics and naked ambition, he pursues reckless policies that divide Floridians and may even put them in danger. Case in point: the governor’s plan to challenge in court the Biden administration’s new vaccine rules for private businesses with 100 or more employees, which are sup