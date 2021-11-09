UPDATE 1-Russia says it has turned tide on COVID wave, but deaths at record high

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Recasts with health minister's comments, other officials)

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia said the nationwide workplace shutdown it ended this week had helped turn the tide on a wave of COVID-19 cases, even as officials on Tuesday reported the largest one-day death toll of the pandemic so far.

All but a handful of Russia's 80-plus regions on Monday ended a "non-working" period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 that was ordered by President Vladimir Putin, the toughest nationwide restriction since the early months of the pandemic.

The health minister told a televised government meeting on Tuesday that the increase in the number of patients receiving medical care had slowed last week for the first time since the beginning of August, though he said it remained "quite high."

"Undoubtedly, the fall is due to the... non-working days, the regional measures. These measures have turned the tide, and it is very right that a number of regions - five regions - have decided to extend the regime of days off," the minister, Mikhail Murashko, said.

He said there were 1.36 million people under various kinds of medical supervision or treatment for COVID-19.

The government coronavirus taskforce reported a record one-day death toll of 1,211 and reported 39,160 new cases in the last 24 hours, down from a peak of 41,335 on Saturday.

In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said this coming week would be crucial for the capital and that it would be clear by the end of it what measures needed to be kept on. He said he hoped the situation would be more or less stable.

Many regions that have lifted the workplace shutdown will now require visitors to present a QR code on their mobile phones when visiting cafes, restaurants or shopping centres to prove they have been vaccinated or previously had the virus. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Polina Devitt; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Poland warns of further large migrant clashes

    Poland is closing a border crossing with Belarus - it says migrants have tried to force their way in.Video on Monday showed hundreds of migrants arriving at the Poland-Belarus border.Humanitarian groups say they face freezing weather, and a lack of food and medicine.The European Union has accused Belarus of encouraging thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa to cross into EU countries.They claim it's a kind of hybrid warfare as revenge for western sanctions on President Alexander Lukashenko's government.This follows Lukashenko's violent crackdown on protests after a disputed election last year.Polish authorities have accused Belarus on Monday of trying to spark a major confrontation and are mobilising soldiers.Lukashenko's government has repeatedly denied manufacturing a migrant crisis, instead blaming the West for the crossings and treatment of migrants.On Monday Poland said it had withstood the first attempts by migrants to force their way across the border.Authorities say they will close the crossing at Kuznica on Tuesday morning. It is one of three crossings along the Belarus border.They said at least seven dead migrants have been found on Poland's side of the border, with unverified reports of more deaths in Belarus.Neighbouring Lithuania also said it might introduce a state of emergency on its border with Belarus.Humanitarian groups accuse Poland of violating the international right to asylum by pushing migrants back into Belarus, instead of accepting their applications for protection.Poland says its actions are legal.

  • Migrants aided by Belarus try to storm border into Poland

    Hundreds if not thousands of migrants sought to storm the border from Belarus into Poland on Monday, cutting razor wire fences and using branches to try and climb over them. The siege escalated a crisis along the European Union's eastern border that has been simmering for months. Poland's interior ministry said it had rebuffed the illegal invasion and claimed the situation was under control.

  • Migrants in Belarus attempt to force their way across border, into Poland

    Poland has increased security at its border with Belarus, on the European Union’s eastern border, after a large group of migrants in Belarus appeared to be congregating by the frontier, seeking to try to force their way into Poland, officials said Monday.

  • Owl habitat cuts by Trump appointees used 'faulty' science

    Political appointees in the Trump administration relied on faulty science to justify stripping habitat protections for the imperiled northern spotted owl, U.S. wildlife officials said Tuesday as they struck down a rule that would have opened millions of acres of forest in Oregon, Washington and California to potential logging. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reversed a decision made five days before Trump left office to drastically shrink so-called critical habitat for the spotted owl.

  • Fed chair search: Biden administration interviews Obama appointee Lael Brainard

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung details the potential for Federal Reserve Board member Lael Brainard to replace Fed chair Jerome Powell, after Biden's first round of candidate interviews.

  • Reddit’s Latest Money-Making Obsession Is an Obscure Fed Facility

    (Bloomberg) -- Every day in the early afternoon, money-market traders are glued to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s website to see the results of the overnight reverse-repurchase agreement facility.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?They’re not th

  • Treasuries Rise on Fed Speculation; Stocks Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasuries rose and equities declined as investors speculated about a change in leadership at the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Treasuries yields fell after Fed Governor Lael Brainard, seen as more dovish by som

  • Your Health Q&A: Who is eligible to get a COVID-19 booster?

    Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

  • Oil Rises Ahead of Key Report Guiding U.S. Price Response

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil traded above $82 a barrel in New York as traders awaited further signals from the White House on whether it will tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in response to high prices.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?U.S. futures climb

  • It could take at least 500,000 acre-feet of water a year to keep Lake Mead from tanking

    If the Lower Basin states agree to keep this much water in Lake Mead this quickly, it would be an amazing feat of regional cooperation.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds after Rep. Paul Gosar shared a violent anime edited to include her: 'This dude is just a collection of wet toothpicks'

    Ocasio-Cortez suggested Gosar was a white supremacist after he shared an anime video edit of "Attack on Titan" depicting her being attacked.

  • QAnon believers who flocked to Dallas to see JFK Jr. reappear are refusing to leave, saying they want to set up a permanent HQ there

    Hundreds of QAnon followers gathered in Dallas last Tuesday, and dozens were pictured in the city days later forming a giant "Q."

  • Trump fires back at Chris Christie for saying GOP must move past election fraud claims

    Former Gov. Chris Christie told attendees at a Republican convention it is time to focus on a “plan for tomorrow, not a grievance about yesterday.”

  • Column: This UC firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen

    A study by UC Davis' Garen Wintemute of the California Firearms Violence Research Center notes that "The unprecedented surge in firearms purchasing … shows no sign of abating and risks becoming part of a new normal for the USA."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Reality Check: 'Commie' Infrastructure Funds Built Highways

    “Eisenhower’s interstate system should be torn up or else the commies will be able to conveniently drive! Red Dawn in real life," mocked Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

  • Ted Cruz Talks About Joe Rogan Being 'President' Of Texas If State Secedes From U.S.

    "If there comes a point where it’s hopeless, then I think we take NASA, we take the military, we take the oil,” Cruz told an audience at Texas A&M University.

  • Kamala Harris's approval rating falls to 28%, a historic low for any modern vice president

    Biden hit another all-time low in the same USA Today/Suffolk poll at 38% approval. The closest comparable for Harris is former VP Dick Cheney in 2007.

  • Chris Christie Gives Trump And Republicans A Blunt Warning About 2024

    The former New Jersey governor warns the party about Trump's talking points.

  • U.S., Japan Join Nations Urging Delay to China Food Import Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Several countries including Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. are urging Chinese customs officials to pause the rollout of regulations on food imports, arguing the measures risk further disrupting global supply chains. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?Diplomats from seven eco

  • ISIS Is Stinking of Desperation Right Now

    Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock PhotoA deadly wave of attacks recently claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS) in Afghanistan is sparking fears across intelligence communities worldwide that a familiar nightmare is re-emerging.No doubt, the pattern is alarming: Ever since the suicide bombing that killed roughly 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. servicemembers on Aug. 26, the group has persisted with more mass-casualty attacks across the country, including a suicide bombing at the funeral for Taliban spokesm