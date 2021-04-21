UPDATE 1-Russia targets collective COVID-19 immunity by the autumn - Putin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds details, background)

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he wanted Russia to reach collective COVID-19 immunity by the autumn and called on Russians to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

Russia has vaccinated more than 8 million citizens out of around 144 million, a senior official said last week. It is not clear how many of those have received both shots. The Kremlin has said demand to get vaccinated in Russia is disappointing.

Putin, who himself received the second of two vaccine shots last week, used his annual state-of-the-nation speech on Wednesday to top officials and both houses of parliament to urge more Russians to follow suit.

"Everyone must have the opportunity to be vaccinated, as this will allow for so-called collective immunity to be developed in the autumn," he said.

"A solution to this problem lies in our and your hands, in the hands of all citizens. I once again address all Russian citizens with the call: get vaccinated."

Russia has three coronavirus vaccines, the most well-known of which is Sputnik V. Moscow has also given approval to two others, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Andrew Osborn, Polina Ivanova; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Trevelyan/Andrew Osborn)

Recommended Stories

  • Instagram launches feature to tackle hate speech, abuse

    Instagram has been pushing on its efforts to tackle hate speech and online abuse on its platform, which is more popular than Facebook's main app among teens and young adults. Users can use their discretion to report, delete or open messages, which will be sorted into a hidden requests folder, Instagram said. The feature, which is only applicable to direct message requests and not the inbox itself, will roll out in some countries in the coming weeks, said Instagram.

  • Cyprus president in Athens before Geneva talks

    The president of the ethnically divided island nation of Cyprus met with Greece’s prime minister on Wednesday before informal talks to be held in Switzerland next week. The Geneva talks will be attended by representatives of Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, the three guarantor powers — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom — and the United Nations. Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades described the Geneva meeting as an “important ... new effort” that would allow U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to gauge whether there is enough common ground to restart formal peace talks.

  • Cash-strapped Africa overwhelmed by COVID vaccine challenge

    When Ghana received 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from India last month, it hit a frustrating roadblock: it had not trained enough staff to distribute them. The country was still rolling out shots received in late February from the global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, and didn't have the capacity to expand that operation, according to the head of Ghana's immunisation programme. Rather than going straight into the arms of health workers, the additional doses were put in cold storage in the capital Accra, Kwame Amponsa-Achiano told Reuters, adding that his team had received two days' notice about the shipment.

  • Rep. Burgess Owens calls Georgia comparisons to Jim Crow 'outrageous,' accuses Dems of 'true racism'

    Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing on voting rights

  • Netflix Drags Down Nasdaq Futures; Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures were mixed as underperformance in the Nasdaq 100 signaled the rotation away from pandemic favorites is gaining ground. Treasury yields halted a slide that had taken them to a five-week low.Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq were paced by a decline of 8% in Netflix Inc. in premarket trading after the company reported its worst quarter in eight years. S&P 500 contracts were steady, with the U.S. benchmark this week staging an abrupt reversal from recent peaks.Stocks near record highs are coming under pressure from the threat of new lockdowns, sapping optimism that growth is set to roar back from pandemic-induced recessions. Japan is moving towards declaring a state of emergency while the virus tears through the developing world.Read: Stumble in Stocks Lacks Easy Explanation for Wall Street Pundits“Markets remain very much caught between the rock of improving macroeconomic conditions and the treacherous waters of geopolitical risks and alarming Covid-19 case growth in some corners of the world,” according to ING Groep NV strategists including Padhraic Garvey in a note to clients.In Europe, tech firms fueled a gain in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index after an upbeat 2021 sales forecast from Dutch chip-equipment maker ASML Holding NV.The dollar rose for a second day, the longest streak since March. Treasuries paused a rally that sent the 10-year yield to its lowest level in more than five weeks and within reach of 1.5%.Here are some key events to watch this week:EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.1% as of 6:54 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.5%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 1.4%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 1.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro decreased 0.2% to $1.2009.The British pound was unchanged at $1.3937.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.498 per dollar.The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.13 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped two basis points to 1.57%.The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 0.15%.Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.25%.Japan’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.08%.Britain’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 0.746%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 1.2% to $61.90 a barrel.Brent crude dipped 1.1% to $65.87 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.1% to $1,780.69 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • German lawmakers vote on 'emergency brake' virus rules

    German lawmakers voted Wednesday on a proposal by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to mandate uniform restrictions in areas where the coronavirus is spreading too quickly, while thousands of protesters gathered a on a nearby street. The legislation to apply an “emergency brake” consistently in areas with high infection rates is intended to end the patchwork of measures that has often characterized the pandemic response across highly decentralized Germany’s 16 states. “As hard as it is, as sick of it as we are, reducing contacts helps,” Health Minister Jens Spahn told lawmakers.

  • Brazil warns Biden not to trust Bolsonaro as he demands cash in exchange for climate action

    ‘US should not strike an agreement with federal government because it won’t be fulfilled’ São Paulo governor says

  • DC statehood: GOP Reps argue capital wouldn’t qualify as congressional district despite population being greater than two states

    If the district became a state, it would add two Senate seats, which would likely be filled by Democrats

  • Chad's President Idriss Déby dies after clashes with rebels

    Idriss Déby dies just hours after provisional election results set him on course for a sixth term.

  • Hornet LaMelo Ball thought injury was ‘nothing too big.’ Month later, he’s almost back

    Charlotte Hornets rookie star LaMelo Ball discusses his recovery from a fractured wrist.

  • Nashik: Oxygen leak leaves 22 Covid-19 patients dead in India

    The accident in an Indian hospital happened when an oxygen tank was refilling the storage tank.

  • Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges

    Jury comes to its decision following high-profile trial

  • Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ moments after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • Asia Today: Indian opposition leader positive for COVID-19

    Rahul Gandhi, an opposition Congress party leader and scion of India’s Nehru-Gandhi family, says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. Gandhi last week called off political rallies in West Bengal state where provincial elections are being held. On Monday, another top Congress party leader and former prime minister, Manmohan Singh, also tested positive and was hospitalized as a precaution.

  • Boris Johnson welcomes Derek Chauvin verdict and says he was ‘appalled’ by George Floyd murder

    Kamala Harris says verdict brings US a step closer to making equal justice under law a reality

  • Joe Biden celebrates ‘some justice’ for George Floyd as AOC calls conviction not enough

    President says it was ‘really important’ that former police officer found guilty on all counts

  • SC teen’s murder solved after 7 years, 3 arrested thanks to DNA evidence

    Touch DNA analysis leads to the arrest of three in a cold case involving an SC teenager

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is struggling to produce enough vaccines for its population amidst global supply shortages.

  • ‘Ted Lasso,’ starring KC’s Jason Sudeikis, gets Season 2 debut date and a new trailer

    Jason Sudeikis has won awards from the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice for playing Ted Lasso.

  • Makiyah Bryant: Black teenager shot dead by police in Ohio on day of George Floyd verdict

    Police responded to a call that woman was trying to stab someone with knife