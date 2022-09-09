UPDATE 1-Russia warns the West: energy price cap will be your undoing

(Recasts with Russian foreign ministry)

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russia warned the West on Friday that plans to try to cap the price of Russia's oil and gas exports in retaliation for the war in Ukraine would fail and ultimately lead to the instability of the United States and its allies.

Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin threatened to sever supplies if such limits were imposed, warning the West it would freeze like the wolf's tail in a fairy tale.

The Group of Seven major industrialed countries wants to impose an oil price cap that would deny insurance, finance and brokering to oil cargoes priced above a yet to be set price cap on crude and two oil products.

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said the West did not understand how such steps would ultimately impact their own country.

"The collective West does not understand: the introduction of a cap on prices for Russian energy resources will lead to a slippery floor under its own feet," Zakharova said.

Russia's top lawmaker said on Friday that the West's plans would fail and that prices would soar far beyond their attempted artificial price ceiling.

"What G7 state officials call a price 'ceiling' will become a price floor," Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The global market is not limited to seven countries," he said.

Western attempts to punish the world's biggest producer of natural resources ranging from oil and gas to gold, metals, coal and timber is not an easy task, especially when China, India and other consumers are still happy to continue buying.

Selling oil and gas to Europe has been one of the main sources for Russian foreign currency earnings since Soviet geologists found oil and gas in the swamps of Siberia in the decades after World War Two.

Russia is the world's second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, the world's top natural gas exporter. Europe usually imports about 40% of its gas and 30% of its oil from Russia.

Since the war began, European Union customers have pledged to reduce their reliance on Russian energy while Russia has cut or shut down supplies on three of its biggest westward gas pipelines while oil supplies have been redirected eastwards.

Putin says that if Western consumers want to turn away from Russian energy, then he will send it eastwards to major economies such as China and India. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

