UPDATE 3-Russia says it won't return to nuclear treaty until West is ready to talk

Mark Trevelyan and Jake Cordell
·3 min read

*

Duma moves swiftly to suspend treaty on Putin's instructions

*

New START treaty is last surviving nuclear deal with U.S.

*

Minister says Russia may take more "countermeasures"

(Adds Kremlin, Ryabkov on reported missile test failure)

By Mark Trevelyan and Jake Cordell

Feb 22 (Reuters) -

Russia said on Wednesday it would need to see a change in NATO's stance and a willingness for dialogue before it would consider returning to its last remaining nuclear treaty with the United States.

The lower house of the Russian parliament voted quickly in favour of suspending Moscow's participation in the New START treaty, rubber-stamping a decision that President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday when he accused the West of trying to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia in Ukraine.

The 2010 treaty limits each country's deployed nuclear warheads to 1,550. Security analysts say its potential collapse could unleash a new arms race at a perilous moment when Putin is increasingly portraying the Ukraine war he launched one year ago as a direct confrontation with the West.

Asked in what circumstances Russia would return to the deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Everything will depend on the position of the West... When there's a willingness to take into account our concerns, then the situation will change."

Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying: "We will, of course, be closely monitoring the further actions of the United States and its allies, including with a view to taking further countermeasures, if necessary."

Responding to a CNN report that Russia had unsuccessfully tested its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week - a weapon capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads - Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying: "You cannot trust everything that appears in the media, especially if the source is CNN."

STALLED INSPECTIONS

The suspended treaty gives each side the right to inspect the other’s sites – though visits had been halted since 2020 because of COVID and the Ukraine war – and obliges the parties to provide detailed notifications on their respective deployments.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that the Russian move was "deeply unfortunate and irresponsible". NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said it made the world more dangerous and urged Putin to reconsider.

Russia said, however, it would continue to abide by the limits on the number of warheads it can deploy and stood open to reversing its decision.

Before passing the vote in Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, speaker Vyacheslav Volodin blamed the United States for the breakdown.

"By ceasing to comply with its obligations and rejecting our country's proposals on global security issues, the United States destroyed the architecture of international stability," Volodin said in a statement.

Russia is now demanding that British and French nuclear weapons targeted against Russia should be included in the arms control framework, something analysts say is a non-starter for Washington after more than half a century of bilateral nuclear treaties with Moscow.

"We will obviously pay special attention to what line and what decisions London and Paris are taking, which can no longer, even hypothetically, be considered outside of the Russian-U.S. dialogue on nuclear arms control," the TASS news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying.

He said there was currently no direct dialogue between Moscow and Washington on nuclear issues and it was unknown whether it would resume.

(Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • US ready to discuss nuclear arms reduction treaty with Russia

    The United States remains ready to talk to Russia about the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, following the announcement by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that he would suspend Moscow’s participation in it, a White House National Security Council spokesman told CNN on Feb. 21.

  • Biden about Zelenskyy: Man made of steel

    Joe Biden, the President of the US, has said that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "made of steel" and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could not have imagined a year ago that he would face such a strong opposition.

  • Analysis-How a U.S. budget dispute imperils funding for Taiwan weapons

    U.S. congressional efforts to counter China's military threats toward Taiwan could stumble over a problem much closer to home: partisan battles in Washington imperiling billions of dollars in security assistance for the self-governed island. Last year, both the Senate and House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly for a defense policy bill authorizing up to $10 billion in security assistance and fast-tracked weapons procurement for Taiwan. An appropriations bill passed in late December included only loans for Taiwan that must be paid back within 12 years, not the grant plan, alarming some members of Congress who fear it will delay money Taiwan needs urgently to prepare for any attack by China.

  • Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte absent from open training session

    Manchester City face RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

  • Supreme Court weighs tech giants' liability in terror case

    The Supreme Court is weighing Wednesday whether Facebook, Twitter and YouTube can be sued over a 2017 Islamic State group attack on a Turkish nightclub based on the argument the platforms assisted in fueling the growth of the terrorist organization. What the justices decide to do in this case and a related one it heard Tuesday is important particularly because the companies have been shielded from liability on the internet, allowing them to grow into the giants they are today. On the first day of arguments, the justices suggested they had little appetite for a far-reaching ruling that would upend the internet.

  • Putin’s latest address failed to articulate specific goals for war in Ukraine, says ISW

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 21 address to the Russian Federal Assembly did not articulate specific goals or intentions for the war in Ukraine, U.S. think tank Institute for the Study of War or ISW said in its Ukraine report for Feb. 21.

  • Teen charged for allegedly giving gun to 15-year-old shooting victim

    A teen is being charged with giving a gun to a 15-year-old who was shot and killed the city’s Allentown neighborhood earlier this month.

  • Germany Said to Discuss Over €20 Billion Takeover of TenneT Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s government is in talks to pay more than €20 billion ($21 billion) for the local unit of power grid operator TenneT Holding BV in a deal that could mark the starting point for a consolidation of the country’s power grids, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Exp

  • Citigroup expects 'less hard' landing for global economy this year

    The Wall Street brokerage now sees global growth slowing this year to about 2.2%, 0.25% higher than their previous estimate due to improving macroeconomic trends, it said in a note by economists led by Nathan Sheets. Citigroup said its cautious pessimism is due to China's stronger and clearer economic outlook than previously estimated, stagnation in the euro area as opposed to a contraction estimated earlier and resilience in the United States.

  • Four-star Gabriel Winowich excited by Rutgers football quarterback commit A.J. Surace

    Gabriel Winowich talks about the impression he has of Rutgers football quarterback commit A.J. Surace.

  • Four-star Ari Watford pulls in an offer from Rutgers football

    Ari Watford gets offered by Rutgers football.

  • German inflation remains high at start of year

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's inflation rate showed no signs of easing at the start of the year, as energy and food price pressures remained high due to the war in Ukraine. German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 9.2% on the year in January, data from the federal statistics office showed on Wednesday. According to non-harmonised standards, German consumer prices rose 8.7% on the year in January and 1.0% on the month.

  • MarketMind: Not if or when but how fast?

    Economies from the United States to Germany to Britain are showing an unexpected pick-up in business activity, but markets are again giving a thumbs-down to these indicators. Just as inflation once again becomes the biggest pain point for investors after they conveniently put away such worries last month, strong growth cements the case for higher interest rates. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate to reach 5.36% in July and end the year at 5.18%.

  • British supermarkets confront their German discounting demons

    Britain's big supermarkets say they have never been more competitive on price, yet their customers are still flocking to German-owned discount stores Aldi and Lidl. And the discounters' supermarket sweep still has a long way to run, industry executives say, with Aldi UK CEO Giles Hurley pledging Britain's lowest prices "no matter what". That is forcing Britain's major players - market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - to cut more costs so they can keep a lid on prices and cling on to shoppers who have been hit by a cost of living crisis.

  • No economic 'knockout' yet from West's sanctions on Russia

    One month into the invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden stood in the courtyard of a grand Polish castle and laid out the punishing economic costs that the U.S. and its allies were inflicting on Vladimir Putin's Russia, declaring that the ruble is almost immediately “reduced to rubble.” Russia is now the world's most heavily sanctioned country, according to U.S. officials. The ruble trades around the same 75-per-dollar rate seen in the weeks before the war, though Russia is using capital controls to prop up the currency.

  • Danone eyes better margins in 2023, Q4 sales top estimates

    PARIS (Reuters) -French food group Danone said on Wednesday it expected better margins this year after soaring raw materials and energy costs weighed down its full-year 2022 operating margin. Sales in the final quarter topped estimates on the back of higher prices, and finance chief Juergen Esser said Danone was ready to lift prices again this year, if necessary, although it expected inflation to moderate through the year. Danone, like its rivals Nestle and Unilever, has increased prices to cope with surging costs but faces a challenge when it comes to the extent of price hikes before even affluent shoppers decide enough is enough.

  • Analysis-Stablecoin regulatory crackdown sends warning to industry

    The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission's warning shot on Binance's stablecoin over whether or not it is a security could offer a hint at what type of dollar-pegged tokens may draw regulatory scrutiny, critical information for other digital asset firms offering a less volatile way to trade crypto. Stablecoins, with a market valued over $137 billion according to CoinGecko, are digital tokens typically backed by traditional assets like the U.S. dollar or U.S. treasuries that are designed to hold a steady value. But usage is raising questions from regulators who have expressed concern about the disclosures stablecoin issuers provide, as well as the tokens' potential instability during periods of stress.

  • New Zealand Raises Rate by Half-Point, Sees Further Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised its key interest rate by a half-percentage point, slowing its pace of tightening as borrowing costs reach a level where they begin to weigh on demand in the economy.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors

  • Commanders Jim Hostler not returning to staff in 2023

    Jim Hostler will not be back in 2023.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Gets Scathing Reminder Of His Father's 'Mental Competency'

    Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.