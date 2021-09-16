UPDATE 2-Putin to remain in COVID-19 isolation for days as dozens in entourage ill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds context)

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19, the TASS news agency reported.

Putin was speaking through a video link at a summit of a Russia-led security bloc which was held in Tajikistan. He had planned to attend in person before the news of the virus outbreak in his inner circle this week.

It was previously unclear how big the outbreak was and how long Putin would remain isolated.

"This is not just one person or two people, there are dozens of people," he said.

"And now I have to remain in self-isolation for a few days."

Putin, 68, who has had two shots of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, said this week he was now personally testing its efficiency while the Kremlin said the president himself was healthy.

The Kremlin has had a rigorous regime in place designed to keep Putin away from anyone with COVID-19.

Kremlin visitors have had to pass through special disinfection tunnels, journalists attending his events must undergo multiple PCR tests, and some people he meets are asked to quarantine beforehand and be tested. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN chief urges 'rapid' emission cuts to curb climate change

    The head of the United Nations called Thursday for “immediate, rapid and large-scale” cuts in greenhouse gas emissions to curb global warming and avert climate disaster. Ahead of the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting next week, Antonio Guterres warned governments that climate change is proceeding faster than predicted and fossil fuel emissions have already bounced back from a pandemic dip. Speaking at the launch of a U.N.-backed report summarizing current efforts to tackle climate change, Guterres said recent extreme weather — from Hurricane Ida in the United States to floods in western Europe and the deadly heatwave in the Pacific Northwest — showed no country is safe from climate-related disasters.

  • Head of Islamic State in Sahara killed by French troops - Macron

    President Emmanuel Macron calls the killing of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi a "major success".

  • North Korea says it tested rail-launched ballistic missiles

    North Korea said Thursday it successfully launched ballistic missiles from a train for the first time and was continuing to bolster its defenses, after the two Koreas test-fired missiles hours apart in dueling displays of military might. Wednesday’s launches underscored a return of the tensions between the rivals amid a prolonged stalemate in U.S.-led talks aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons program. Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said the missiles were launched during a drill of a “railway-borne missile regiment” that transported the weapons system along rail tracks in the country’s mountainous central region and accurately struck a sea target 800 kilometers (500 miles) away.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir is creatively investing in building future revenue streams, making it a great idea for long-term investors.

  • This COVID Essential Is Disappearing From Shelves, Doctors Warn

    Many people have put their guards back up as the highly transmissible Delta variant has made its way around the U.S., increasing case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths. Some people have resorted back to wearing masks wherever they go, while others are stocking back up on pandemic necessities. Stores like Costco have already had to reenact temporary purchasing limits as people revert back to hoarding toilet paper and bottled water. And now, another COVID essential is quickly selling out, prom

  • Greece probes crash that killed witness in Netanyahu trial

    Authorities in Greece on Tuesday opened an investigation into the crash of a private plane from Israel that killed a prosecution witness in the corruption trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Haim Geron, a former senior official at Israel's ministry of communications, and his wife Esther, were killed in the crash late Monday off the island of Samos.

  • Drinking This Every Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk In Half, Study Says

    Aging happens differently for each person, but it's a common fear for most that they'll be affected by cognitive decline as they get older. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 55 million people worldwide have dementia, with the number expected to rise to 78 million by the year 2030 and 139 million by 2050. Unfortunately, unlike cardiovascular disease, the steps towards keeping your brain in good shape can be less clear. But according to one study, there's evidence that drinking thi

  • Ryanair raises passenger target to 225 million a year by 2026

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ryanair on Thursday raised its long-term traffic forecast and expects to fly 225 million passengers a year by 2026, up from 200 million previously as it eyes a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Europe's largest low cost carrier said the planned delivery of 210 Boeing 737 MAX jets over the next five years will enable it to accelerate post-pandemic growth "as opportunities open up at primary and secondary airports all over Europe, particularly where legacy carriers have failed or reduced fleet sizes". Ryanair, which last week ended talks over a new order of the larger 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars because the prices on offer were too high, said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting on Thursday that the performance of the 197-seat MAX200 model this summer had exceeded expectations.

  • DNA Startup Oxford Nanopore Seeks $415 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- DNA-sequencing company Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., whose technology is used to identify variants of Covid-19, is looking to raise 300 million pounds ($415 million) in a London listing on the back of a pandemic boost. The offering will also include existing shares, the company said in a statement Thursday. The spinout from the University of Oxford supplies the U.K. with tests that use DNA and RNA sequencing to detect various strains of Covid. Its technology was also used dur

  • Here's why the stock market may surprise everyone and 'melt-up'

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with one veteran Wall Street strategist who is going against the grain with a very bullish take on stocks.

  • Crypto Kid Fraudster Gets 7 1/2-Years for Ponzi Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Stefan Qin’s investors thought they’d found a sure thing -- a hedge fund that was generating 500% returns by exploiting the price gaps between cryptocurrencies on 40 exchanges throughout the world. Instead, the 24-year-old self-proclaimed math whiz used their money on a lavish lifestyle, including a $23,000-a-month Manhattan penthouse apartment, and failed investments in initial coin offerings and real estate. Federal prosecutors said Qin defrauded more than 100 people out of abou

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $47,300 after showing signs of resilience in its recent surge from a local low of $43,350.

  • Trump is right about Bush

    Why is Trump the only ex-president willing to say the truth about Bush?

  • Washington Post Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Just Sank To A ‘Jaw-Dropping’ New Low

    The editorial slammed the Florida Republican for "crass opportunism and disregard for the greater good."

  • Trump was fixated on the Navy's new supercarrier and ranted to military leaders that the ship 'just doesn't look right': book

    "I have an eye for aesthetics," Trump said as he ruffled his famous shock of hair, according to Woodward and Costa's book. "Can't you tell?"

  • Paul Ryan spoke to a doctor and extensively researched how to deal with someone with narcissistic personality disorder after Trump won: book

    Ryan studied articles about interacting with someone with the disorder "for weeks" after the 2016 election, per Woodward and Costa's book, "Peril."

  • U.S. judge rules Trump cannot stop rape accuser's lawsuit from proceeding

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump cannot delay a lawsuit accusing him of defaming former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll after she claimed he raped her in the mid-1990s. In a one-sentence order, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan refused to put the case on hold while Trump appeals an earlier ruling he made. The order could let Carroll obtain documents and other materials from Trump during the appeal.

  • New Book Details Trump’s Foul-Mouthed Freakout Over Kevin McCarthy’s Criticism

    Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's upcoming "Peril" documents an explosive response from the former president.

  • Taliban leaders had a massive brawl after disagreeing over which of them did the most to boot the US out of Afghanistan, report says

    The fistfight between two factions inside the Taliban leadership took place inside the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul, the BBC reported.

  • Trump ignored pleas to intervene during Capitol riot and kept watching the violence unfold on TV instead, book says

    According to extracts from a new book in CNN, Trump's reactions to the pleas was to blink and continue watching the violence unfold on TV.