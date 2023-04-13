1 on scooter injured in crash in east Colorado Springs

Apr. 12—An auto-pedestrian crash left one juvenile seriously injured in east Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, according to Colorado Springs police.

A juvenile was riding a scooter at intersection of Michigan Avenue and Overton Street, just north of Airport Road, around 7:15 p.m. when they were hit be a vehicle, police said in a blotter entry.

Police said the juvenile sustained a serious injury and was transported to a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.