1 in serious condition following three vehicle car crash, Marietta man charged, police say

A Marietta man received several charges after police said he caused a serious car crash involving three vehicles Saturday.

Marietta Police Department officials said 31-year-old Selvin De Jesus Herrera-Lopez of Marietta was driving a 2021 Toyota Tacoma southbound on Cobb Parkway at Spink Drive Saturday at 6:48 p.m.

Investigators said Herrera-Lopez was driving at a high rate of speed and failed to yield for 62-year-old Christopher Okabah of Marietta, who was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry and was stopped.

According to authorities, the Tacoma hit the rear of the Camry and pushed it into the back of a stopped 2020 Jeep Gladiator that 41-year-old Able Njanko of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, drove.

After hitting the Camry, authorities said the Tacoma barrel rolled one full time before landing back on its wheels and coming to rest on the side of the road.

Police said Okabah sustained serious injuries and was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Herrera-Lopez and Njanko sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police said speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

Authorities arrested Herrera-Lopez and took him to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. He was charged with DUI less safe, open container, reckless driving, obstruction, tampering with evidence, failure to maintain lane, and following to close.

Additional charges may be filed, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is asked to call Officer B. Gunkle at (770) 794-5357.

