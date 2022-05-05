1 seriously hurt, 1 in custody after suspected road rage shooting: Independence police

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

One man was taken to the hospital and another was arrested Thursday afternoon after a shooting in Independence that police believe may have stemmed from an act of road rage.

Independence officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting in the 2000 block of S. Northern Boulevard, according to a police statement. As they were responding to the shooting, two parties that were involved drove away, police said.

Both vehicles were found at separate locations: One at 23rd and Hardesty Avenue and the other at 18th Street and Hawthorne Avenue.

The gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Early information gathered by investigators has led police to suspect the incident was a result of road rage, though the circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation, police said.

Police said they were not seeking any additional suspects or victims.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories