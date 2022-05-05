1 seriously hurt, 1 in custody after suspected road rage shooting: Independence police

One man was taken to the hospital and another was arrested Thursday afternoon after a shooting in Independence that police believe may have stemmed from an act of road rage.

Independence officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting in the 2000 block of S. Northern Boulevard, according to a police statement. As they were responding to the shooting, two parties that were involved drove away, police said.

Shooting Investigation - 2000 Blk of S. Northern Blvd. pic.twitter.com/LvuznogDox — Independence Police (@IndepMoPolice) May 5, 2022

Both vehicles were found at separate locations: One at 23rd and Hardesty Avenue and the other at 18th Street and Hawthorne Avenue.

The gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Early information gathered by investigators has led police to suspect the incident was a result of road rage, though the circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation, police said.

Police said they were not seeking any additional suspects or victims.