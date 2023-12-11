1 seriously hurt after being shot in Ohio

A person was seriously following a shooting in Ohio Sunday night.

Columbus Police were dispatched just after 5 p.m. to the 3700 block of Briggs Road on initial reports of a shooting, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The victim was shot in the stomach and taken medics to the hospital.

Columbus Police told WBNS that the victim was in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.