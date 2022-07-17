1 seriously hurt after being shot inside southwest Charlotte apartment

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said one person is in the hospital seriously hurt after a shooting in southwest Charlotte.

Channel 9 went to the scene on Clanton Road Sunday morning and saw an apartment complex covered in crime scene tape and officers investigating.

Investigators said around 3:45 a.m., someone in an apartment called 911 and said a person she didn’t know had come inside and shot her friend. The friend was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

Police did not say if anyone faces charges in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

