1 seriously hurt in CATS bus stabbing; no arrests made, CMPD says

A person was seriously hurt after he was stabbed on a city bus, police said Wednesday.

It happened on East Sugar Creek Road, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

In an alert sent through their app, CMPD said the victim was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times on a Charlotte Area Transportation System bus.

Police did not say exactly when the incident happened.

No arrests have been made, CMPD said.

It’s not clear what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

