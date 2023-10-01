Taco Bell employee shot multiple times by customer, officials say

A fast-food employee was seriously injured after being shot in east Charlotte on Saturday night, according to MEDIC.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. at a Taco Bell restaurant on Albemarle Road.

At the scene, investigators found an employee with multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses told officers that after ordering food, the suspect got upset in the drive-thru, believing the employee didn’t give him the correct change.

Police say the suspect left the drive-thru, then came into the restaurant and started shooting, then left the scene.

MEDIC says the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD officers were able to gather information for a vehicle description based on witness statements and restaurant footage.

Later on, police found what they believed to be the suspect’s vehicle parked at an apartment complex.

Investigators got warrants for the suspect’s arrests and took him into custody outside of his home.

Officers say the investigation into this case is open and ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

