2 shot at Matthews park before driving to gas station, police say

Two people were shot at a park in Matthews Sunday before they drove to a nearby gas station, police told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts.

Police told Counts the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at Windsor Park, which is off of Independence Boulevard. It’s about a 6-minute drive from the Exxon gas station where the victims were found, which is also off Independence Boulevard by Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

Investigators told Counts the victims drove to the gas station after being shot and couldn’t get any farther, so they called for help.

At this point, there are very few details known about what happened. It’s unclear if the victims were on their way to the hospital when they were shot.

Paramedics said they took someone to the hospital with serious injuries.

Channel 9 is working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Noah Cunningham and Sarah Lagasse go to Windsor Park all the time and said they were stunned when they learned about the shooting.

“We just came here to take pictures and it could have been us. I’m just thankful we’re not around that right now,” Lagasse said.

“I mean we’re bringing a small family into the world, and coming out to a park just to enjoy time with our family. And you have a shooting that close to home, it’s never great,” Cunningham said.

Matthews police did not share any suspect information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

