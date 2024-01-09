1 seriously injured in possible road rage crash: north suburban police
One person was seriously hurt in a crash that north suburban police said may have been caused by road rage on Monday evening.
One person was seriously hurt in a crash that north suburban police said may have been caused by road rage on Monday evening.
Skyted Silent Mask
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and then pulled away in the second half.
Corum scored two touchdowns and anchored a Michigan rushing attack that tallied 303 yards on the ground.
Just nine games in, Ja Morant's season is over.
Pivotal, the Palo Alto, California-based company backed by Larry Page, kicked off online sales Monday night at CES 2024 for Helix, a lightweight electric personal aircraft that doesn't require a pilot's license to fly. Helix marks an evolution for Pivotal, a company previously known as Opener that has been working on lightweight electric vertical and takeoff aircraft for more than a decade. The single-seat aircraft doesn't require Federal Aviation Administration pilot certification.
It's time for the Michigan and Washington to face off in the National Championship Game.
Several storm systems are threatening most regions of the U.S. with heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes and "ferocious" blizzard conditions.
Tyrese Haliburton had a towel over his head as he was carried off the court Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Here, a fractional short-term vacation rental marketplace, has shut down after just over two years of operation. The Miami-based startup, which had raised a known $5 million in funding, posted on its website on January 3 that it was ceasing operations “due to the current interest rate environment and economic conditions.” Fiat Ventures led its $3.5 million seed round in July of 2022, according to Crunchbase.
Ominous weather lurked outside and even made its way under the domed roof at NRG Stadium.
The former basketball phenom and social media star will attempt to make his college debut elsewhere.
The Native American community took to social media to revel in the “Killers of the Flower Moon” actress’s win.
In addition to refreshed specs, the Acer Predator Helios 18 is hoping to lure buyers with a captivating new hinge design.
Nearly everyone is catching the rhinovirus — the most frequent cause of the common cold — this winter season. But are colds actually more intense this season?
Stocks rallied on Monday as Wall Street awaits the start of fourth quarter earnings reports.
College Football Playoff officials met Monday in Houston to discuss a number of issues facing college football.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
Nurses say these stylish, supportive kicks are just what the doctor ordered.
After recently turning to generative AI to enhance its product reviews, e-commerce giant Amazon today shared how it's now using AI technology to help customers shop for apparel online. The company explains it's now using large language models, generative AI and machine learning to power four AI-powered features that will help customers find clothing that fits -- an ongoing challenge when shopping online and the leading cause for apparel returns. Often, that's in part because today's consumers will buy an item in multiple sizes or colors and then return those that don't work out, as the process of home try-ons and shipping items back has become easier.
Waymo is about to start testing its driverless passenger vehicles on the highway later this month, a critical milestone for the company that, if successful, will unlock expanded commercial operations. The company said Monday that its autonomous Jaguar I-Pace SUVs will begin shuttling employees around the freeways in Phoenix, Arizona in just a few weeks, after having spent much of the last year doing testing with an operator behind the wheel. Bringing its autonomous cars to the highway is just the latest in a series of big steps for Waymo, especially in the Phoenix area.