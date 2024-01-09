1 seriously injured in possible road rage crash: north suburban police

TechCrunch

After recently turning to generative AI to enhance its product reviews, e-commerce giant Amazon today shared how it's now using AI technology to help customers shop for apparel online. The company explains it's now using large language models, generative AI and machine learning to power four AI-powered features that will help customers find clothing that fits -- an ongoing challenge when shopping online and the leading cause for apparel returns. Often, that's in part because today's consumers will buy an item in multiple sizes or colors and then return those that don't work out, as the process of home try-ons and shipping items back has become easier.