1 Shahed drone downed, 5 private houses damaged by debris in Khmelnitsky

Ukraine’s Air Force downed a Shahed-type assault drone in Khmelnitsky Oblast on the night of 27-28 November. The debris of another UAV that was shot down in the morning damaged private houses in Starokostiantyniv hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Suspilne Khmelnytskyi

Quote from the Air Force: "This night on 28 November 2023, air defence downed a Shahed-type assault UAV, while in the morning a Orlan-10 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAV was shot down in the south.

In addition, the enemy carried out a missile attack in the eastern direction, targeting Zaporizhzhia Oblast with a ballistic missile (presumably Iskander-M) at about 09:00 in the morning."

Details: Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Chief of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, said that air defence forces were deployed in Khmelnytskyi during the morning attack.

Debris fell on the roof of a private house in Khmelnytskyi district as a result of Ukrainian air defence shooting down the air target. No fire was reported, and there were no casualties.

Mykola Melnychuk, Mayor of Starokostiantyniv, told Suspilne that at least five houses in the hromada were damaged. One of them was half destroyed: the roof is broken, the ceiling in three rooms has collapsed, windows were shattered and the walls are falling apart.

Suspilne Khmelnytskyi published a photo of the aftermath of the UAV being shot down.

Earlier, Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, said that at 08:51 Russian troops launched a missile strike on the territory of a company in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. One person was slightly injured. The blast wave damaged a store.

