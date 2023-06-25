1 shooting victim walks into Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton

A person walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound, reporting the shooting took place in a commercial area in Dayton Sunday overnight.

An employee at Miami Valley Hospital alerted Dayton Police of a person who walked into the hospital with at least one gunshot wound, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed. Miami Valley Hospital was obligated to inform Dayton Police of anyone walking into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The severity of the gunshot wound was not unknown at the time of questioning.

During the investigation, Dayton Police were informed that the shooting took place in the 100 block of East 3rd Street, an area of Dayton populated by local businesses.

Only one individual was found to have been shot.

There was no one placed in custody or arrested for the shooting.

Further information was not released due to the ongoing investigation, which the Dayton Police Department led.

We will update this story as it develops.