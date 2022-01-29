1 shot, 1 injured during fight at Hunters Creek restaurant, Orange deputies say

A man was shot and another man was injured during a fight Friday evening at a Hunters Creek restaurant, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told investigators that a fight broke out around 7 p.m. then shots were fired at Island Wing Company on West Town Center Boulevard, said agency spokesperson Deputy Leila Freeze.

Deputies found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound at the scene and another man in his 30s with a head injury, Freeze said. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

It’s not known yet what started the fight or how many people were involved. The suspected shooter has also not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

