1 shot, 2 arrested after incident in DeLand neighborhood

Two men were arrested Tuesday after a shooting left one victim injured in a DeLand neighborhood, according to authorities.

Malik Hinson, 19, and Keyon Bacon, 21, were arrested by the DeLand Police Department Tuesday night. Hinson faces multiple charges, including discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a weapon by an in-state felon, missile into a dwelling, and probation violation. Bacon faces reckless driving charges and not having a valid driver’s license.

At around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of West Volusia Avenue about a call of shots fired. While in route, DPD received a second call about a shooting victim at a residence on the 700 block of West Euclid and determined it was a related incident, DPD said.

The victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Later, officers spotted a vehicle matching a suspect-vehicle description. DPD officers and Volusia County deputies stopped it near South Alabama Avenue and East Euclid Avenue.

Hinson and Bacon were detained and taken to Volusia County Branch Jail. Hinson is being held with no bond. Bacon is being held with a $1,000 bond.

