1 shot in Dayton; Caller to 911 takes victim to a hospital

Dayton police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in the 4300 block of West Third Street that sent one person to a hospital, courtesy of a person who called 911.

A caller to 911 just after 9 p.m. reported that a female had been shot in front of O’Reilly Auto Parts, 4347 W. Third St., according to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The caller, believed to be a friend of the victim, took the wounded female to Miami Valley Hospital by private vehicle, the sergeant said. The other person believed to have been involved in the incident remained on scene as police arrived.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released.