A person was fatally shot Wednesday night in Chesapeake’s South Norfolk neighborhood, according to police.

Chesapeake police were called to a residence in the 3200 block of Walden St. around 10:43 p.m. At the scene, officers found one shooting victim dead, police said.

Police have not provided further information.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com