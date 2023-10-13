1 shot to death at Orlando apartment complex, police say

A man died after police said someone shot him Thursday evening at an apartment complex in Orlando.

Officers responded to Dover Gardens Apartments off Curry Ford Road around 6 p.m. after someone reported a shooting there.

At the scene, they located a man who had been shot.

Police said the Orlando Fire Department then arrived to help the victim but pronounced him dead.

The Orlando Police Department did not say where inside the complex the shooting victim was found.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, OPD units remained on scene. A department spokesperson said the homicide investigation was still active and officers were continuing to canvass the area.

Channel 9 also saw the medical examiner arrive around that time.

When asked, police said they did not believe there was a danger to the public and that the shooting appeared to be “an isolated incident.”

Police did not have any details to share about a possible suspect in the case but expected the department to release more details later Friday morning.

