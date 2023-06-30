1 shot by deputies serving warrant, Iredell County sheriff says

A person was shot by deputies serving a warrant, the Iredell County sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty.

The sheriff said the deputies were serving felony warrants out of Hickory at a house Bell Farm Road, which is east of Statesville.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting, according to the sheriff.

Per standard procedure, the State Bureau of Investigation helping as the investigation unfolds.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

