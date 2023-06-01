1 shot in front of police near Spectrum Center. It’s the third uptown shooting in 2 months

One person is in the hospital after being shot in front of police in uptown Charlotte near the Spectrum Center early Thursday, police said.

A person flagged down a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer after a disturbance at the Preferred Parking lot at 401 E 6th St. Thursday at 2:30 a.m., according to a CMPD news release.

As the officer got out of the car, he heard a gunshot and saw a suspect holding a gun, police said.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and officers took the suspect into custody, police said.

Police have not said if the two people knew each other or what caused the shooting. Authorities also did not release the name of the person they arrested.

Recent uptown shootings

Another man was shot and killed in uptown on West Third Street Saturday near Truist Field Saturday, police said. Joseph Sherman Crawford, 26, also shot at an unmarked police car that had a CMPD detective inside, according to police.

Officers chased him from Gastonia to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, where police said he was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In April, two people were injured after a mid-day shooting in uptown’s Romare Bearden Park. Police quickly detained a suspect.