Someone was shot Monday at a Hickory apartment complex, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the Wimberly Crossings Apartments in southeast Hickory.

A man fell to the ground after four to five shots were fired, witnesses said.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

