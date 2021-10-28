1 shot, hospitalized after altercation at Jefferson Twp business

Oct. 28—One person was taken to the hospital and police are investigating after a reported shooting at a Jefferson Township bar and grill late Wednesday.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 8:34 p.m. to Vibez Lounge and Grill, 5350 W Third St., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

On investigation, police found an altercation happened inside of the business between two people, which continued in the parking lot, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

One of the two involved pulled out a gun and shot the other in his right leg, the release said. The shooter then fled and the victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

The injury was not life-threatening, and the suspect remains at large, the sheriff's office said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.