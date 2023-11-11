1 shot, injured during ‘gun battle’ in southeast Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

A man was shot and injured during a gun battle that took place in Fort Worth’s Stop Six neighborhood Friday night, police said.

Real Time Crime Center officers monitoring surveillance cameras saw a fight break out in a strip mall parking lot at 5400 E. Berry St. around 6:40 p.m. Several people were involved in the fight, officials said, and a number of them opened fire.

Participants engaged in “a running gun battle” as they moved south through the neighborhood, according to police. One person was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials said his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police recovered two guns and detained three suspects, including a registered gang member, in connection with the shooting. The Gang Unit will investigate the incident, officials said.

