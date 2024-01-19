1 shot, injured outside Dallas Love Field Airport; suspect in custody, police say

One person was shot Friday morning near Dallas Love Field Airport, and a suspect is in custody, police said.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of Ansley Avenue around 9:15 a.m. regarding a shooting. They found a victim who had been shot at that location, which is on airport property. A suspect was taken into custody, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, officials said. The shooting resulted from an argument between two women, a law enforcement source told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV. The motive for the argument was unclear.

Ansley Avenue is near the rental car area and runs adjacent to two remote parking lots. Love Field officials told WFAA that the shooting had not impacted airport operations.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

