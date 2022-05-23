1 shot and killed, 4 detained for shooting near Memphis airport, police say
A man was shot and killed near the Memphis airport Sunday night.
Ar approximately 9:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Pearson road.
At 9:23 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 3570 Pearson with a male shot. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Officers have 4 people detained. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/rtQs8J3CP0
When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police also said, 4 people were detained.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
