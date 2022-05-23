1 shot and killed, 4 detained for shooting near Memphis airport, police say

Reuters

Health authorities said they may have found a third case of the monkeypox virus in the United States and are running tests on a patient in South Florida to confirm if the person has contracted the disease, which is staging a rare outbreak outside of Africa. The case in Broward County, Florida, is "related to international travel," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health said in a statement on Sunday, "and the person remains isolated." The first monkeypox case in the United States was reported in Massachusetts on Wednesday.