1 shot and killed, 4 detained for shooting near Memphis airport, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed near the Memphis airport Sunday night.

Ar approximately 9:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Pearson road.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said, 4 people were detained.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

