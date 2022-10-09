1 shot, killed after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, investigators say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called just before 1 a.m. to the Townhomes of Ashbrook, off Eastway Drive near Kilborne Drive, for an armed robbery. They said when they arrived, officers found someone who had been shot. Investigators said he died at the scene.

ALSO READ: Concord police investigating fatal shooting at bus stop

By 6 a.m. Sunday, officers were still at the scene investigating.

CMPD did not say if they were looking for any suspects in the case and they did not share any additional information about what led up to the shooting.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Detective Carter is the lead detective. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or by clicking here.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Federal, state authorities investigate who’s behind fake shooting calls at dozens of SC schools)



