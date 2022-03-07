1 shot, killed after dispute in Zephyrhills, Pasco deputies say

One person is dead after an argument between two adults ended with one of them shooting the other in Zephyrhills, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch was called about the incident, which happened in the area of Gall Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to Britney Morris, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

Based on preliminary information, investigators say they believe the two people knew each other before the shooting.

The person who was shot was taken to an area hospital, where they died, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release around 5:10 p.m.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office did not provide the names, ages or genders of those involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

