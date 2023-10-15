1 shot, killed in east Charlotte homicide, officials say

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after one person was fatally shot in east Charlotte on Sunday.

MEDIC said that person died at the scene.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Magnolia Hill Drive, which is off Eastway Drive.

The identities of the victim and suspect and what led to the shooting are not clear.

CMPD is asking anyone with information to reach out to the Homicide Unit detective at 704-432-TIPS. People can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

