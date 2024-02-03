1 shot, killed at Family Dollar in Clayton County, police say

Police in Clayton County are investigating a deadly shooting at a Family Dollar on Friday night.

Investigators say one person was shot and died from his or her injuries.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on the scene. Get the latest details on WSBTV.com and on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers were called to the store on Riverdale Road.

They appear to be investigating inside the store, but it is unclear if the shooting happened inside or in the parking lot.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police have not commented on possible motives or suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: