1 shot, killed on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Sunday morning on Indy’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 6 a.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Little Creek Drive on the report of a person shot. This is near West 56th Street and Moller Road.

When officers arrived, they located a person who had been shot. They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

