1 shot, killed on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Sunday morning on Indy’s northwest side.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 6 a.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Little Creek Drive on the report of a person shot. This is near West 56th Street and Moller Road.
When officers arrived, they located a person who had been shot. They were pronounced deceased at the scene.
No other information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.
