1 shot, killed near Gastonia gas station, officials say
One person was shot and killed Wednesday night near the Circle K on Cox Road in Gastonia, police said.
Man shot, killed outside home in Catawba County
A suspect has been arrested. There is no threat to the public, police said.
No further information was released.
#BREAKING Gaston County EMS has confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting near the Circle K on Cox Road in Gastonia. Gastonia police is investigating the incident. @wsoctv
📸: Gaston County Scanner Radio pic.twitter.com/tpaCdWEGob
— Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) January 18, 2024
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: Bloodhound tracks missing Gastonia man to grocery store in Cramerton