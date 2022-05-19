1 shot, killed in northeast Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood, police say

A person has died after being shot in Hidden Valley early Thursday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officers went to Blackhawk Road, off of Elgywood Lane, at about 12:45 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon call. When they got there, police said they found someone who has been shot. They started life-saving efforts as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

MEDIC took the victim to the hospital, where he died about 30 minutes later, investigators said.

ALSO READ: Police: 3 shot, including 9-year-old, at south Charlotte apartment complex

Police did say the shooting stemmed from a robbery in the parking lot of an apartment complex. They said the suspect pulled out a gun, shot the victim, and then ran away. Officers said they found the victim in the parking lot.

Detectives are relying on information from neighbors to track the shooter down.

“Any time one of our community members loses their life, it’s a very tragic incident,” said CMPD Major Brad Koch. “And times like this, we really need to rely on the community to help as much as possible.”

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Detective Jones is the lead detective assigned to the case. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

(WATCH BELOW: Family demands answers after 19-year-old killed in Gastonia shooting, investigators say)



