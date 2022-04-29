1 shot and killed in Oxford, police say
One person was shot and killed in Oxford.
On Apr. 29 at approximately 1:00 AM, the Oxford Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Saddle Creek Drive.
When officers arrived, they found one person laying on the ground from a fatal gunshot wound.
A suspect was identified and taken into custody without incident, police said.
Oxford Police told FOX13, that this is still an ongoing investigation and further details will be released at a later time.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Mother encourages kids to fight over $28 on Memphis school bus, student says
Survivor relives horrifying moments of Collierville shooting
Teacher charged with sexual assault following ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student