1 shot, killed by private security near Uptown transit center, CMPD says

An investigation is underway after someone was shot and killed by a private security guard near the transit center Uptown, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, someone called 911 for an assault with deadly weapon on East Fourth Street near the Charlotte Transportation Center.

CMPD said uniformed Allied security employees found someone at the transit center. Feeling threatened, one of the employees shot that person.

Police found a gun at the scene.

When officers arrived, they found someone who has been shot. MEDIC said they died at the scene.

The big question here is whether the shooting was justified, and that usually boils down to four things: Guards are only supposed to react if they’re in imminent danger, they can’t start the confrontation, the environment where it happened plays a role, and they’re not supposed to use excessive force.

In this case, CMPD said the guard perceived a deadly threat. They didn’t share how, but that will likely be a crucial factor on whether the guard will face charges.

CMPD did say the transit center is safe for anyone who might be using it Friday.

“It’s a safe place,” Maj. J.D. Thomas said. “This is an unfortunate, tragic event, but the officers are out here, CATS is serious about security.”

As police investigate the case, they asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS. Det. Lyon is the lead detective on the case.

Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

