Man shot, killed in Steele Creek

A man was shot and killed at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Steele Creek, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were called to Camden Creek Lane off Sandy Porter Road, where they found the body of 39-year-old Michael Burroughs.

Police said they were initially dispatched for an assist MEDIC call but later determined Burroughs’s death was a homicide.

No further information was released.

