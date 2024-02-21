1 shot, killed in University City

There was a homicide investigation Tuesday night in University City, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated.

First responders were called to the deadly shooting at about 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Berkeley Hill Drive, which is close to West Mallard Creek Church Road.

A male died at the scene, CMPD said.

No further information was released.

