1 shot, killed in University City

WSOCTV.com News Staff
There was a homicide investigation Tuesday night in University City, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated.

First responders were called to the deadly shooting at about 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Berkeley Hill Drive, which is close to West Mallard Creek Church Road.

A male died at the scene, CMPD said.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.