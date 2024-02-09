25-year-old man arrested, charged in Watauga County shooting death

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged Friday after a deadly shooting that happened the night before in Watauga County, the sheriff said.

Man killed in Boone road rage shooting was a father to a newborn, family says

Deputies were called to 5350 N.C. Highway 194 North at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday where they found Michael Ross, 38, of Elk, North Carolina, who died there.

Alexander Matthew Jackson, who lives at the home, called 911 to tell them he shot Ross.

He was charged with first-degree murder and is in the Watauga County Jail without a bond.

“We are deeply troubled by the events that transpired last night,” stated Sheriff Len Hagaman, of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. “Our thoughts are with the victim and their loved ones during this difficult time. We are committed to ensuring that justice is served and will continue to work diligently on this case.”



