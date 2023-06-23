1 shot multiple times in thigh in Xenia, reports say

A person was shot in Xenia early Friday morning.

>> TRENDING: K-9 units respond to 3-vehicle crash that hospitalized 1 in Dayton

Xenia Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of June Drive at 5:25 a.m. on reports of a shooting that injured a person, information from the city’s dispatch and traffic over emergency scanners stated.

The person exhibited two gunshot wounds, which prompted medics to form a tourniquet on the affected thigh, according to emergency scanners.

The shooting reportedly came from a two-door car that shot into a house, which injured the victim, scanners continued.

The suspect car fled the scene, prompting authorities to search throughout Greene County for the shooter.

The Xenia Police Department led the investigation into the shooting.

We will update this story as it develops.