1 shot near busy Concord intersection; suspect at large, police say

A person was shot by a busy intersection in Concord on Wednesday, police said.

ALSO READ: ‘Can’t do this without you’: SC family mourns boy, 13, killed in drive-by shooting

Just before 11 a.m., the Concord Police Department said officers were investigating an area next to Kannapolis Highway at Highway 29. The region has dozens of restaurants, a hospital, and Carolina Mall.

The victim’s injuries aren’t life-threatening, police said.

It appears the suspect and victim are acquainted. We are attempting to locate a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, and blue pants. The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening . Please call 911 if you see anyone matching the description in the area. https://t.co/M92XKUX3jQ — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) January 31, 2024

Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see dozens of officers combing the woods and several businesses in the area.

Investigators said the suspect and victim know each other.

Concord police asked drivers to be cautious around officers working in the area.

Police say the suspect is a man wearing a blue hoodie and blue pants. They asked anyone who sees someone matching that description to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: VIDEO: Barrage of bullets hits homes, cars in northwest Charlotte neighborhood)