1 shot near southwest Charlotte grocery store, officials say

WSOCTV.com News Staff

Someone was shot early Thursday night near Compare Foods Express on West Arrowood Road at Nations Ford Road, officials said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where crime scene tape was blocking off the entrance area at the store.

The shooting victim was taken to Atrium Health Main CMC with life-threatening injuries.

There was no information released about a suspect.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.