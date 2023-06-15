1 shot near southwest Charlotte grocery store, officials say

Someone was shot early Thursday night near Compare Foods Express on West Arrowood Road at Nations Ford Road, officials said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where crime scene tape was blocking off the entrance area at the store.

The shooting victim was taken to Atrium Health Main CMC with life-threatening injuries.

There was no information released about a suspect.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.