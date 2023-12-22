1 shot in northwest Charlotte neighborhood

A person was rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood.

It happened after 4 p.m. Friday on Lasalle Street at English Drive. There are two bus stops at the intersection, and it’s not far from West Charlotte High School.

MEDIC told Channel 9 one person had life-threating injuries and was taken to the hospital.

At the scene, Channel 9 could see a Charlotte Area Transit System bus with a hole in the windshield. About a dozen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cars lined Lasalle Street and officers appeared to be investigating the shooting.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or who was shot.

We’re working to learn if police are looking for any suspects in the case.

