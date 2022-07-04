1 shot in Orlando apartment complex, police say

One person was shot in an Orlando apartment complex Sunday evening, police said.

It happened around 7:05 p.m. at Bella Vita Apartments. A victim was found on scene with an injury that was not life-threatening.

READ: Police investigating deadly shooting inside Central Florida apartment complex

The victim was not full cooperating with authorities, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

Read: City of Orlando releases apology after controversial Fourth of July statement

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.