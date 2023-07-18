1 shot outside University City seafood restaurant

Someone was shot Monday night outside a seafood restaurant in University City, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. outside the Crab Du Jour Cajun Seafood and Bar on Chancellor Drive, which is located at University City and East W.T. Harris boulevards.

The restaurant closed early and CMPD has not said what led up to the crime.

The shooting victim had life-threatening injuries, MEDIC.