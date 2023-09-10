1 shot in Panorama City, suspects at large

Police are searching for shooting suspects after a person was shot in Panorama City on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting on the 8400 block of Cedros Avenue around 3:51 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Arriving officers found one person with injuries at the scene. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

Police are searching for shooting suspects after a person was shot in Panorama City on Sept. 9, 2023. (Citizen)

Citizen video showed a large police presence near an area with multiple apartment complexes. A crowd of bystanders can be seen surrounding the scene.

It’s unclear how many suspects were involved. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Police have set up a perimeter around the area and are continuing to investigate.

This developing story will be updated.

