1 shot in Panorama City, suspects at large
Police are searching for shooting suspects after a person was shot in Panorama City on Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to a shooting on the 8400 block of Cedros Avenue around 3:51 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Arriving officers found one person with injuries at the scene. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.
Citizen video showed a large police presence near an area with multiple apartment complexes. A crowd of bystanders can be seen surrounding the scene.
It’s unclear how many suspects were involved. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Police have set up a perimeter around the area and are continuing to investigate.
This developing story will be updated.
