1 shot after Paulding high school graduation, authorities still searching for suspects in minivan

Hiram Police Department is continuing the search for those responsible for a shooting after a high school graduation.

Officials said on Saturday that one person had been shot in a Creekside Subdivision in connection to an incident that began at the Paulding County High School graduation ceremony.

HPD Chief of Police Mike Turner told Channel 2 Action News that the confrontation between two individuals was not considered a random event.

The identity of the person who was shot has not been released.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Turner added that one person had been taken into custody however, they are still looking for a minivan believed to be carrying other suspects.

Police believe the possible offenders are in the south metro area.

Authorities told the public not to approach the vehicle and to call 911 if it is seen.

The investigation remains ongoing.

