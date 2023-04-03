1 shot at Ramsey Creek Park in Cornelius, police say
Someone was shot Monday afternoon at Ramsey Creek Park in Cornelius, police said.
The shooting was an isolated incident, the Cornelius Police Department said.
The victim has life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium Health Main.
No further information has been released.
Return to this story for updates.
